NY Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Clouds and sun;72;51;S;4;71%;5%;4

Binghamton;Low clouds;70;53;SE;6;76%;5%;2

Buffalo;Partly sunny, warm;80;63;SSE;7;60%;18%;4

Central Park;Breezy;70;61;ENE;15;73%;33%;1

Dansville;Variable clouds;80;59;SSE;7;66%;18%;3

Dunkirk;Clouds and sun, warm;80;64;SSE;9;59%;16%;4

East Hampton;Breezy;69;61;ENE;15;73%;28%;3

Elmira;Low clouds and warm;76;55;SSE;5;71%;7%;2

Farmingdale;Breezy;72;60;ENE;14;72%;32%;1

Fort Drum;More clouds than sun;74;57;SSE;8;67%;18%;3

Fulton;Rather cloudy, warm;75;55;SE;5;72%;18%;3

Glens Falls;Sun and clouds;70;49;S;2;81%;6%;4

Islip;Breezy;71;61;NE;15;65%;42%;1

Ithaca;Low clouds and warm;74;56;SSE;8;73%;19%;2

Jamestown;Variable clouds;75;58;SSE;9;74%;18%;3

Massena;Clouds and sun, warm;75;52;SSW;3;73%;20%;3

Montauk;Breezy;70;61;ENE;15;79%;24%;2

Montgomery;Warmer;71;50;NE;7;77%;9%;3

Monticello;Cloudy and warmer;68;50;ENE;6;71%;6%;2

New York;Breezy;70;61;ENE;16;68%;33%;1

New York Jfk;Breezy;73;60;ENE;16;74%;36%;1

New York Lga;Breezy;73;63;ENE;16;67%;30%;1

Newburgh;Warmer;72;53;E;7;74%;9%;3

Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;78;62;S;7;64%;8%;4

Ogdensburg;Turning cloudy;75;55;SSE;5;69%;19%;2

Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun, warm;76;59;S;7;67%;18%;4

Plattsburgh;Warm with some sun;71;50;SSW;5;76%;18%;3

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy and warmer;74;51;E;5;71%;8%;2

Rochester;Clouds and sun, warm;79;59;S;7;64%;21%;4

Rome;Mostly cloudy;74;54;ESE;7;73%;15%;3

Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun, mild;72;47;S;4;74%;19%;3

Shirley;Breezy;71;58;ENE;15;70%;31%;1

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;56;SE;7;71%;18%;3

Watertown;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;56;SSE;6;67%;19%;3

Wellsville;Some brightening;74;57;S;6;65%;16%;4

Westhampton Beach;Breezy;71;54;ENE;16;78%;30%;3

White Plains;Breezy and warmer;71;55;ENE;16;73%;20%;2

