NY Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A morning shower;75;57;SSE;4;65%;55%;6 Binghamton;A stray t-shower;75;58;SE;6;71%;55%;7 Buffalo;A t-shower in spots;79;62;ESE;7;65%;64%;7 Central Park;Clouds and sun;75;62;SE;3;63%;18%;5 Dansville;Partly sunny;81;60;NE;4;62%;47%;7 Dunkirk;A t-shower in spots;78;62;SE;7;67%;64%;8 East Hampton;Showers around;67;58;E;7;69%;62%;7 Elmira;A t-shower in spots;80;57;N;5;67%;55%;7 Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;72;58;ESE;7;65%;13%;5 Fort Drum;Partly sunny;79;58;ESE;7;51%;27%;10 Fulton;Partly sunny;79;57;SSW;6;62%;30%;10 Glens Falls;A stray a.m. shower;76;54;SW;5;65%;54%;10 Islip;Clouds and sunshine;71;57;E;8;63%;13%;5 Ithaca;A t-shower in spots;77;59;SE;6;71%;55%;7 Jamestown;A t-shower in spots;75;61;NNE;7;78%;64%;6 Massena;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;53;S;6;42%;25%;10 Montauk;Showers around;67;59;SSE;5;73%;62%;7 Montgomery;A stray t-shower;72;53;S;4;72%;55%;5 Monticello;A stray t-shower;70;53;ESE;5;73%;58%;5 New York;Partly sunny;75;62;ESE;7;56%;18%;5 New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;72;60;ESE;9;67%;16%;5 New York Lga;Partly sunny;75;63;SE;8;58%;18%;5 Newburgh;A passing shower;74;55;ESE;5;69%;65%;5 Niagara Falls;A t-shower in spots;77;60;ENE;8;67%;64%;7 Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;53;S;5;63%;26%;10 Penn (Yan);A t-shower in spots;79;60;NW;5;61%;55%;10 Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, warmer;79;54;WSW;6;50%;25%;10 Poughkeepsie;A few a.m. showers;75;55;SSE;3;66%;73%;5 Rochester;Partly sunny;77;56;SSE;7;68%;30%;10 Rome;A t-shower in spots;79;57;E;4;61%;55%;10 Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, warmer;75;43;SE;5;48%;25%;10 Shirley;Showers around;71;56;ENE;8;66%;63%;7 Syracuse;Partly sunny;81;61;S;5;55%;33%;10 Watertown;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;N;7;52%;27%;10 Wellsville;A t-shower in spots;75;58;E;5;71%;64%;7 Westhampton Beach;Showers around;69;52;ESE;8;70%;62%;7 White Plains;Sunny intervals;71;57;SSE;6;69%;36%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather