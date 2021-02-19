NY Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Continued cloudy;29;16;NW;10;51%;36%;1

Binghamton;Cloudy with flurries;24;13;WNW;12;70%;67%;1

Buffalo;Snow showers;26;13;W;15;63%;76%;1

Central Park;A few p.m. flurries;35;22;WNW;8;51%;80%;3

Dansville;Snow showers, cold;28;13;WNW;9;65%;75%;1

Dunkirk;Snow showers, cold;27;16;WSW;11;54%;75%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;35;25;NW;12;55%;17%;3

Elmira;Snow showers, colder;29;15;WNW;10;58%;75%;1

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;36;22;WNW;11;53%;59%;3

Fort Drum;Cloudy with flurries;24;7;NW;7;71%;66%;1

Fulton;Cloudy with flurries;27;15;NNW;9;67%;70%;1

Glens Falls;Continued cloudy;29;12;NW;7;59%;39%;1

Islip;Clouds and sun;35;24;NW;11;48%;13%;3

Ithaca;Cloudy, snow showers;26;15;NW;12;74%;77%;1

Jamestown;Snow showers, colder;21;10;WNW;12;81%;72%;1

Massena;Cloudy;25;6;WNW;8;67%;42%;1

Montauk;Periods of sun;36;26;NW;11;59%;21%;3

Montgomery;Afternoon flurries;32;15;W;10;56%;80%;3

Monticello;Afternoon flurries;29;16;WNW;11;50%;80%;2

New York;A few p.m. flurries;36;22;NW;12;43%;80%;3

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;36;23;WNW;15;52%;59%;3

New York Lga;A few p.m. flurries;37;23;WNW;14;50%;80%;3

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;34;18;W;9;55%;64%;2

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;26;12;W;10;65%;37%;1

Ogdensburg;Continued cloudy;29;3;NW;5;69%;44%;1

Penn (Yan);Cloudy, snow showers;27;15;WNW;10;65%;74%;1

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;28;12;NW;6;65%;44%;1

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;33;13;W;7;56%;64%;3

Rochester;Snow showers;27;11;W;11;65%;74%;1

Rome;Cloudy with flurries;28;9;NW;9;67%;66%;1

Saranac Lake;Cold with flurries;21;3;NW;6;77%;68%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny;35;24;NW;11;51%;12%;3

Syracuse;Cloudy with flurries;28;15;WNW;11;66%;70%;1

Watertown;Cloudy;27;2;NNW;7;71%;44%;1

Wellsville;Snow showers, colder;23;13;W;10;59%;75%;1

Westhampton Beach;Breezy in the a.m.;36;20;NW;13;56%;12%;3

White Plains;Partly sunny;33;20;WNW;13;54%;60%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather