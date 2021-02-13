NY Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A little a.m. snow;29;15;NNW;5;77%;70%;1 Binghamton;A bit of a.m. snow;26;14;N;7;77%;78%;1 Buffalo;Low clouds and cold;25;17;SSE;4;68%;27%;1 Central Park;A little icy mix;34;30;NNE;4;77%;64%;1 Dansville;Cold with low clouds;27;14;SE;4;73%;34%;1 Dunkirk;Cold with low clouds;26;17;SSE;4;63%;26%;1 East Hampton;Morning rain, cloudy;36;33;NNE;4;88%;83%;1 Elmira;Low clouds;30;16;NNE;4;67%;44%;1 Farmingdale;Icy mix to rain;35;31;NNE;7;81%;75%;1 Fort Drum;Not as cold;21;9;SSE;5;72%;34%;3 Fulton;Rather cloudy;24;12;ESE;4;75%;39%;1 Glens Falls;A bit of a.m. snow;30;11;N;2;74%;78%;1 Islip;Icy mix to rain;35;31;NNE;5;86%;75%;1 Ithaca;Low clouds;25;13;E;6;80%;44%;1 Jamestown;Cold with low clouds;24;15;ENE;6;78%;51%;1 Massena;Not as cold;20;5;SW;5;68%;31%;2 Montauk;Morning rain, cloudy;36;33;NE;6;86%;83%;1 Montgomery;Snow and sleet;32;22;NNE;4;79%;67%;1 Monticello;A little a.m. snow;35;19;ESE;4;68%;62%;1 New York;A little icy mix;33;30;NNE;5;82%;64%;1 New York Jfk;An icy mix;34;31;NNE;8;81%;75%;1 New York Lga;An icy mix;36;32;NNE;8;75%;73%;1 Newburgh;Snow and sleet;34;21;NNE;3;84%;75%;1 Niagara Falls;Low clouds;24;16;WSW;5;67%;31%;1 Ogdensburg;Not as cold;25;10;SSW;3;68%;34%;2 Penn (Yan);Cloudy, not as cold;25;14;WNW;5;72%;39%;1 Plattsburgh;Cold, an a.m. flurry;23;8;W;4;72%;48%;1 Poughkeepsie;Snow and sleet;32;23;NNE;2;78%;75%;1 Rochester;Cold with low clouds;25;15;SSW;5;75%;34%;1 Rome;Mostly cloudy;27;12;NNE;5;71%;44%;1 Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;22;3;SW;3;80%;37%;1 Shirley;An icy mix;35;31;NNE;4;92%;71%;1 Syracuse;Low clouds;27;14;SSE;6;70%;42%;1 Watertown;Not as cold;22;8;SE;4;73%;33%;3 Wellsville;Low clouds may break;24;16;NE;4;63%;32%;1 Westhampton Beach;An icy mix;35;28;NE;7;85%;78%;1 White Plains;An icy mix;33;28;NNE;6;81%;72%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather