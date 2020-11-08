NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny, mild;68;47;SSE;3;60%;4%;2
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;68;50;S;4;61%;6%;3
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, warm;71;55;S;6;57%;9%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny;73;58;WSW;1;57%;6%;3
Dansville;Mostly sunny, warm;77;55;S;4;56%;8%;2
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, warm;71;55;S;6;57%;7%;3
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, warm;70;54;WSW;5;62%;6%;3
Elmira;Mostly sunny;73;53;SSW;3;66%;6%;3
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, mild;69;53;WSW;5;66%;5%;3
Fort Drum;Partly sunny, warm;68;55;S;7;61%;15%;2
Fulton;Mostly sunny, warm;69;51;S;3;65%;11%;2
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;67;47;SW;3;68%;5%;2
Islip;Mostly sunny, warm;71;56;SW;6;58%;4%;3
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;71;53;SSE;5;63%;9%;3
Jamestown;Mostly sunny, warm;70;52;S;7;63%;4%;3
Massena;Clouds and sun, warm;67;50;SSW;8;63%;17%;1
Montauk;Mostly sunny, mild;66;55;WSW;2;70%;5%;3
Montgomery;Mostly sunny, mild;69;50;SW;3;70%;5%;3
Monticello;Mostly sunny, warm;69;48;W;4;62%;7%;3
New York;Mostly sunny;72;58;SW;5;53%;5%;3
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, mild;68;55;WSW;6;67%;5%;3
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;73;58;WSW;6;56%;5%;3
Newburgh;Mostly sunny, mild;70;51;SSW;4;67%;5%;3
Niagara Falls;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;SSW;6;65%;1%;2
Ogdensburg;Warm with some sun;64;51;SSW;5;70%;15%;2
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, warm;74;54;SSW;5;57%;9%;3
Plattsburgh;Mild with some sun;65;46;SSW;5;69%;15%;2
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;71;51;S;1;66%;5%;3
Rochester;Sunshine and warm;73;54;SSW;5;55%;11%;2
Rome;Mostly sunny;71;51;E;4;63%;11%;2
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, warm;67;42;SSW;4;66%;15%;2
Shirley;Mostly sunny, mild;70;54;SW;5;66%;4%;3
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;72;55;S;4;61%;10%;2
Watertown;Partly sunny;68;56;S;5;60%;14%;2
Wellsville;Mostly sunny, warm;71;52;S;5;53%;7%;3
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, mild;66;51;WSW;3;76%;4%;3
White Plains;Mostly sunny;69;54;WSW;4;61%;5%;3
_____
