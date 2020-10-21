NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, mild;66;48;SE;6;68%;12%;3
Binghamton;Partly sunny, mild;64;56;SE;5;78%;44%;2
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;60;57;SE;6;70%;34%;1
Central Park;Some sun;74;59;ESE;1;77%;31%;3
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;65;58;SSE;4;76%;36%;1
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;64;58;SSE;4;69%;34%;1
East Hampton;Low clouds may break;69;57;ENE;4;87%;11%;2
Elmira;Decreasing clouds;67;54;SSE;2;78%;31%;1
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;74;58;E;4;77%;11%;3
Fort Drum;Episodes of sunshine;60;51;SE;5;68%;33%;2
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;62;53;ESE;2;76%;29%;1
Glens Falls;Sun and clouds;65;47;N;3;66%;27%;3
Islip;Sun and some clouds;71;59;SE;5;83%;10%;3
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy, mild;64;55;SE;4;80%;38%;1
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;55;SSE;6;84%;34%;1
Massena;Clouds and sun;56;45;ENE;5;71%;31%;2
Montauk;Low clouds may break;69;57;E;1;85%;10%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny, warm;73;54;NE;4;80%;33%;3
Monticello;Mild with some sun;69;53;SE;4;76%;44%;2
New York;Partial sunshine;74;59;SSE;5;74%;30%;3
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;74;58;ESE;5;77%;31%;3
New York Lga;Partly sunny;76;60;E;5;70%;31%;3
Newburgh;Partial sunshine;73;58;NE;5;77%;16%;3
Niagara Falls;An afternoon shower;56;53;ESE;5;76%;48%;1
Ogdensburg;Sun and clouds;55;48;NE;4;74%;32%;2
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;64;56;S;3;79%;36%;1
Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun;59;45;NNE;3;69%;27%;3
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, warm;74;53;E;2;70%;15%;3
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;60;54;ESE;6;71%;29%;1
Rome;Mostly cloudy;64;54;ESE;2;69%;27%;1
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;57;44;ESE;3;69%;27%;3
Shirley;Partly sunny, warm;72;56;E;5;84%;10%;3
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;63;55;E;4;70%;27%;1
Watertown;Partly sunny;59;50;E;3;66%;33%;2
Wellsville;Rather cloudy, mild;67;57;SSE;5;67%;35%;1
Westhampton Beach;Sun and some clouds;70;52;ESE;2;88%;10%;3
White Plains;Partial sunshine;73;55;ENE;3;76%;31%;3
_____
