NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;S;10;52%;5%;5
Binghamton;Sunny and delightful;73;54;SSW;10;57%;21%;5
Buffalo;Breezy with sunshine;76;58;SW;14;51%;54%;5
Central Park;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;SSW;5;60%;8%;5
Dansville;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;SW;11;47%;27%;5
Dunkirk;Sunshine, pleasant;78;58;SSW;11;49%;58%;5
East Hampton;Sunny and pleasant;71;66;SSW;9;64%;12%;5
Elmira;Sunny and nice;80;54;SSW;9;56%;21%;5
Farmingdale;Brilliant sunshine;73;64;SW;12;63%;8%;5
Fort Drum;Warmer with sunshine;76;52;SW;15;48%;57%;5
Fulton;Sunshine and warmer;80;57;SW;9;50%;27%;5
Glens Falls;Sunny and nice;74;52;SSW;10;58%;13%;5
Islip;Sunny and nice;72;65;SSW;10;60%;7%;5
Ithaca;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;S;11;53%;26%;5
Jamestown;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;SW;10;63%;27%;5
Massena;Partly sunny, warmer;76;49;WSW;16;50%;69%;5
Montauk;Nice with sunshine;71;66;SW;8;67%;12%;5
Montgomery;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;SW;9;61%;5%;5
Monticello;Sunny and nice;72;52;SW;7;60%;7%;5
New York;Sunny and nice;75;63;SSW;8;55%;7%;5
New York Jfk;Sunny;73;64;SW;13;63%;8%;5
New York Lga;Sunny;76;65;SSW;11;54%;8%;5
Newburgh;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;SSW;7;60%;5%;5
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;75;56;SW;13;54%;42%;5
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;SSW;13;55%;72%;5
Penn (Yan);Warmer with sunshine;80;57;SW;12;48%;16%;5
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;55;S;14;54%;56%;5
Poughkeepsie;Sunny and pleasant;76;56;S;8;57%;6%;5
Rochester;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;57;SW;9;48%;27%;5
Rome;Sunny and warmer;78;56;SSW;8;52%;27%;5
Saranac Lake;Lots of sun, warmer;74;49;SW;13;47%;54%;5
Shirley;Sunny and pleasant;72;64;SSW;9;61%;7%;5
Syracuse;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;60;SSW;11;47%;27%;5
Watertown;Mostly sunny;77;52;SW;14;50%;57%;5
Wellsville;Sunny and nice;76;54;SSW;8;51%;7%;5
Westhampton Beach;Nice with sunshine;71;60;SW;10;67%;8%;5
White Plains;Sunshine, pleasant;73;59;SSW;9;61%;7%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather