NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, September 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;SSW;7;54%;7%;6
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;70;53;ESE;8;55%;36%;6
Buffalo;Partly sunny, breezy;73;57;WSW;14;56%;65%;6
Central Park;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;SSW;4;42%;4%;6
Dansville;Mostly sunny;76;56;SW;10;49%;63%;6
Dunkirk;Clouds and sun, nice;74;58;SW;11;55%;44%;5
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;SW;6;50%;7%;6
Elmira;Lots of sun, nice;76;54;W;8;53%;36%;6
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;78;64;SSW;7;42%;4%;6
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, nice;69;53;SSW;11;56%;38%;6
Fulton;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;SW;9;53%;40%;6
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;W;7;53%;7%;6
Islip;Nice with sunshine;78;63;SW;7;43%;4%;6
Ithaca;Sunshine and nice;74;54;S;9;53%;63%;6
Jamestown;Partial sunshine;68;54;SW;11;64%;35%;6
Massena;Partly sunny, nice;70;50;SW;10;57%;35%;5
Montauk;Sunshine and nice;75;64;SW;5;52%;5%;6
Montgomery;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;WSW;7;51%;10%;6
Monticello;Mostly sunny;72;52;W;6;56%;18%;6
New York;Mostly sunny;78;63;WSW;6;39%;4%;6
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;79;65;SSW;9;42%;4%;6
New York Lga;Lots of sun, nice;80;66;SSW;8;37%;4%;6
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;78;55;SW;7;54%;8%;6
Niagara Falls;A morning shower;75;57;SW;10;58%;44%;5
Ogdensburg;A shower or two;70;54;SW;7;58%;62%;4
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;75;56;WSW;10;49%;62%;6
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;71;52;WSW;8;52%;36%;5
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;78;54;SSE;5;48%;10%;6
Rochester;Mostly sunny;74;53;WSW;9;60%;39%;6
Rome;Sunshine, pleasant;72;53;SSE;8;56%;40%;6
Saranac Lake;Periods of sun;64;44;SSW;10;55%;35%;5
Shirley;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;SW;7;46%;5%;6
Syracuse;Partial sunshine;75;58;SSW;11;48%;41%;6
Watertown;Sunshine, pleasant;71;53;SSW;10;56%;39%;6
Wellsville;Sunshine and nice;71;54;SW;9;60%;35%;6
Westhampton Beach;Nice with sunshine;76;56;WSW;7;49%;5%;6
White Plains;Sunshine, pleasant;76;58;SSW;7;45%;4%;6
