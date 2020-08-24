NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A heavy thunderstorm;82;56;NW;8;70%;57%;5
Binghamton;A heavy thunderstorm;77;53;NW;11;77%;78%;3
Buffalo;Thunderstorm;79;60;SSW;9;76%;58%;3
Central Park;A t-storm around;91;68;NNW;7;60%;71%;7
Dansville;A heavy thunderstorm;81;55;NW;10;70%;66%;2
Dunkirk;A thunderstorm;79;61;NNE;8;78%;59%;5
East Hampton;Partly sunny, humid;84;66;NW;7;70%;36%;7
Elmira;A thunderstorm;83;56;NW;12;68%;60%;4
Farmingdale;Partly sunny, humid;90;68;NW;11;57%;63%;7
Fort Drum;A morning t-storm;78;49;N;10;71%;62%;3
Fulton;A morning t-storm;81;53;NNW;12;71%;52%;4
Glens Falls;A heavy thunderstorm;82;48;NNW;10;69%;55%;4
Islip;Partly sunny, humid;88;67;NNW;8;62%;32%;7
Ithaca;A heavy thunderstorm;79;51;NW;11;75%;66%;4
Jamestown;A thunderstorm;75;56;WNW;11;82%;61%;4
Massena;A morning t-storm;76;45;NNW;11;72%;54%;4
Montauk;Partly sunny, humid;85;66;NW;8;69%;54%;7
Montgomery;A t-storm around;87;57;NW;10;67%;71%;7
Monticello;A p.m. t-storm;82;54;NW;8;77%;54%;6
New York;A t-storm around;91;68;NW;8;59%;71%;7
New York Jfk;A t-storm around;89;68;NW;13;64%;71%;7
New York Lga;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;71;NNW;12;50%;71%;7
Newburgh;A t-storm around;89;59;NW;7;71%;43%;7
Niagara Falls;Thunderstorm;81;59;N;8;75%;54%;4
Ogdensburg;A morning t-storm;78;49;N;7;73%;57%;4
Penn (Yan);A heavy thunderstorm;81;57;WNW;12;66%;69%;4
Plattsburgh;A morning t-storm;78;49;NNW;9;71%;53%;5
Poughkeepsie;A t-storm around;89;57;NW;9;61%;71%;7
Rochester;A morning t-storm;80;57;WNW;9;75%;56%;4
Rome;A heavy thunderstorm;80;52;NW;11;70%;61%;3
Saranac Lake;A morning t-storm;70;41;NNW;9;76%;55%;3
Shirley;Partly sunny, humid;88;65;NNW;8;66%;33%;7
Syracuse;A heavy thunderstorm;80;55;WNW;13;68%;56%;3
Watertown;A morning t-storm;79;46;N;11;70%;52%;6
Wellsville;A thunderstorm;76;53;NW;10;78%;52%;4
Westhampton Beach;Humid with some sun;86;60;NW;11;67%;63%;7
White Plains;A t-storm around;87;62;NW;10;62%;71%;6
