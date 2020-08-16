NY Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;59;WNW;5;77%;80%;4

Binghamton;A heavy thunderstorm;73;55;NNW;7;75%;81%;5

Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;77;62;W;9;67%;76%;7

Central Park;A p.m. t-storm;79;69;SW;3;69%;80%;4

Dansville;A t-storm in spots;80;57;W;7;64%;88%;7

Dunkirk;A t-storm in spots;78;61;WNW;8;64%;80%;8

East Hampton;Areas of low clouds;76;66;SSE;7;76%;68%;3

Elmira;A t-storm in spots;81;56;W;6;66%;85%;7

Farmingdale;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;SW;8;66%;80%;3

Fort Drum;A heavy thunderstorm;77;57;SW;9;80%;82%;3

Fulton;A heavy thunderstorm;78;57;W;8;75%;82%;4

Glens Falls;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;56;WNW;5;69%;66%;4

Islip;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;S;6;75%;80%;3

Ithaca;A heavy thunderstorm;76;55;NNE;7;77%;91%;8

Jamestown;A t-storm in spots;73;56;W;9;78%;78%;8

Massena;A heavy thunderstorm;76;57;SW;7;80%;73%;3

Montauk;Areas of low clouds;77;68;SW;7;72%;70%;2

Montgomery;A t-storm in spots;80;57;WSW;5;71%;73%;5

Monticello;A t-storm in spots;76;55;WNW;5;78%;73%;4

New York;A p.m. t-storm;79;69;S;6;69%;80%;4

New York Jfk;A p.m. t-storm;79;68;SW;9;70%;80%;4

New York Lga;A p.m. t-storm;83;71;SW;8;59%;80%;4

Newburgh;A t-storm in spots;81;61;SSW;5;75%;73%;5

Niagara Falls;Variable clouds;79;60;WNW;8;63%;55%;5

Ogdensburg;Thunderstorms;76;61;SSW;4;80%;88%;3

Penn (Yan);A t-storm in spots;79;58;NW;7;66%;88%;6

Plattsburgh;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;WSW;7;76%;74%;4

Poughkeepsie;A p.m. t-storm;82;59;SSW;4;64%;80%;5

Rochester;A t-storm in spots;79;59;W;8;72%;88%;7

Rome;A heavy thunderstorm;74;58;W;7;77%;80%;3

Saranac Lake;A heavy thunderstorm;70;53;SW;6;78%;82%;3

Shirley;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;S;6;76%;82%;5

Syracuse;A heavy thunderstorm;78;60;WSW;8;74%;91%;4

Watertown;A heavy thunderstorm;78;56;SW;9;78%;68%;2

Wellsville;A t-storm in spots;75;54;W;8;70%;73%;8

Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;76;62;SW;9;73%;75%;4

White Plains;A p.m. t-storm;78;64;SW;6;66%;80%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather