NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Decreasing clouds;85;66;SSW;7;63%;36%;6
Binghamton;Partly sunny;80;61;ENE;9;67%;55%;10
Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;79;66;WSW;10;65%;51%;10
Central Park;Partly sunny, warm;89;75;SSW;6;53%;30%;10
Dansville;A t-storm in spots;84;63;WNW;9;58%;55%;10
Dunkirk;A t-storm in spots;80;64;W;8;64%;53%;10
East Hampton;Partly sunny, humid;84;72;SW;8;69%;17%;10
Elmira;Partly sunny;85;61;N;8;59%;66%;10
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;90;75;SW;12;53%;28%;10
Fort Drum;Showers and t-storms;79;64;SW;10;80%;71%;7
Fulton;A t-storm in spots;83;65;S;10;71%;55%;8
Glens Falls;A t-storm in spots;83;61;W;10;70%;49%;6
Islip;More clouds than sun;88;74;SSW;10;58%;28%;9
Ithaca;Partly sunny, humid;83;60;E;9;69%;55%;10
Jamestown;A t-storm in spots;77;60;SSW;8;69%;55%;10
Massena;A little rain;81;61;WNW;11;74%;70%;3
Montauk;Partly sunny, humid;84;72;SW;9;72%;15%;10
Montgomery;More clouds than sun;86;65;WSW;8;64%;32%;9
Monticello;Humid with clearing;82;62;W;7;64%;36%;10
New York;Partly sunny;89;74;SSW;8;54%;30%;10
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, breezy;89;73;SSW;15;58%;29%;10
New York Lga;Partly sunny and hot;91;77;SSW;12;47%;29%;10
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;67;SW;8;63%;31%;9
Niagara Falls;A shower or two;81;66;NW;9;64%;61%;5
Ogdensburg;Humid with rain;80;65;SSW;6;76%;73%;4
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, humid;84;64;SSW;9;60%;66%;10
Plattsburgh;A touch of rain;83;63;W;9;76%;67%;4
Poughkeepsie;More clouds than sun;89;65;SSW;8;58%;31%;9
Rochester;A t-storm in spots;83;65;WSW;9;65%;53%;10
Rome;A t-storm in spots;82;63;WNW;11;72%;55%;7
Saranac Lake;Occasional rain;76;55;WSW;9;79%;75%;4
Shirley;More clouds than sun;87;73;SSW;10;60%;25%;9
Syracuse;A t-storm in spots;84;66;S;11;65%;55%;8
Watertown;Showers and t-storms;80;64;S;11;77%;72%;10
Wellsville;A t-storm in spots;77;58;SW;6;67%;73%;9
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;71;SW;12;63%;21%;9
White Plains;Partly sunny;87;67;S;10;58%;29%;10
