NY Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny and hot;90;64;SSE;5;49%;14%;10

Binghamton;Partly sunny;81;61;S;6;58%;44%;11

Buffalo;Sunny intervals;83;64;SE;6;55%;44%;10

Central Park;Some sun, more humid;79;66;S;5;69%;40%;8

Dansville;Partly sunny;86;62;S;5;51%;44%;10

Dunkirk;Clouds and sun;81;63;SE;6;61%;44%;10

East Hampton;Partly sunny;72;62;S;5;83%;20%;5

Elmira;Some sun, more humid;85;60;S;5;58%;42%;8

Farmingdale;Periods of sun;77;65;S;7;74%;36%;8

Fort Drum;Sunny and very warm;87;64;SSE;6;46%;21%;10

Fulton;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;N;3;52%;37%;10

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, warm;87;59;SSW;4;52%;14%;10

Islip;Partly sunny;74;64;SSE;6;78%;34%;6

Ithaca;Warm with some sun;85;62;SSE;7;57%;39%;10

Jamestown;Partly sunny;79;62;SSE;6;63%;44%;9

Massena;Sunny and hot;90;61;SSW;7;42%;10%;10

Montauk;Partly sunny;73;63;SSW;3;81%;16%;5

Montgomery;Partly sunny;82;60;SSW;5;65%;36%;10

Monticello;Sun and clouds;80;60;SSE;5;66%;41%;10

New York;Partly sunny;77;66;SE;6;71%;39%;8

New York Jfk;Some sun, more humid;75;63;S;9;79%;41%;7

New York Lga;Partly sunny;79;67;S;8;63%;40%;8

Newburgh;Partly sunny;83;64;SSE;6;69%;33%;9

Niagara Falls;Clouds and sunshine;82;63;ESE;5;57%;31%;10

Ogdensburg;Sunshine;86;61;SSW;5;52%;15%;10

Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun, warm;85;62;SSW;5;51%;44%;10

Plattsburgh;Sunny and very warm;87;59;SW;7;51%;6%;10

Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;85;62;S;5;61%;31%;10

Rochester;Mostly sunny, warm;86;64;SSE;6;54%;42%;10

Rome;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;SSE;4;49%;33%;10

Saranac Lake;Sunny and very warm;86;50;SW;4;41%;9%;10

Shirley;Partly sunny;74;63;SSE;6;78%;30%;7

Syracuse;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;SSW;5;46%;42%;10

Watertown;Sunny and very warm;86;60;SE;5;49%;24%;10

Wellsville;Sun and clouds;80;61;SE;6;62%;44%;7

Westhampton Beach;Sun and clouds;74;62;SSW;6;78%;28%;7

White Plains;Periods of sun;78;62;SSW;5;72%;33%;8

