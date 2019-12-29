NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Periods of rain;36;33;SE;6;77%;88%;0
Binghamton;Periods of rain;39;32;SE;12;93%;75%;0
Buffalo;Spotty showers;53;35;WSW;12;85%;82%;1
Central Park;Breezy with rain;44;40;NE;19;87%;88%;1
Dansville;Spotty showers;54;35;SSE;10;84%;84%;1
Dunkirk;Spotty showers;54;35;SW;10;81%;81%;1
East Hampton;Windy with rain;42;39;ENE;21;93%;91%;0
Elmira;Spotty showers;46;34;SE;7;86%;84%;1
Farmingdale;Breezy with rain;46;40;E;16;87%;93%;0
Fort Drum;Breezy with rain;38;32;SE;17;89%;90%;1
Fulton;Periods of rain;43;33;SE;12;80%;87%;0
Glens Falls;Icy mix;31;28;NNE;5;94%;93%;0
Islip;Breezy with rain;44;40;NE;15;99%;93%;0
Ithaca;Spotty showers;43;32;SE;14;92%;86%;1
Jamestown;Showers around;53;32;WNW;13;85%;80%;1
Massena;Snow, ice late;33;29;ENE;15;87%;92%;0
Montauk;Breezy with rain;42;38;E;17;90%;98%;0
Montgomery;Periods of rain;36;31;NNE;9;97%;87%;0
Monticello;Rain at times;34;30;E;8;100%;94%;1
New York;Breezy with rain;44;40;NE;19;97%;88%;1
New York Jfk;Breezy with rain;46;40;ENE;21;96%;91%;0
New York Lga;Breezy with rain;46;40;NE;21;86%;88%;1
Newburgh;Occasional rain;37;33;NE;6;100%;88%;0
Niagara Falls;Spotty showers;51;34;SW;13;83%;83%;1
Ogdensburg;A wintry mix;35;35;SE;9;85%;86%;0
Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;47;33;S;11;82%;85%;1
Plattsburgh;Icy mix;32;26;SSE;10;90%;96%;0
Poughkeepsie;Periods of rain;37;32;NNE;6;95%;92%;0
Rochester;Spotty showers;49;35;SW;6;97%;88%;1
Rome;Breezy with rain;38;31;ESE;16;96%;83%;0
Saranac Lake;Morning icy mix;33;25;SE;9;87%;91%;0
Shirley;Breezy with rain;43;40;ENE;16;93%;93%;0
Syracuse;Periods of rain;44;35;E;14;83%;87%;0
Watertown;Periods of rain;41;34;SSE;12;84%;89%;0
Wellsville;Spotty showers;49;30;SSW;9;93%;84%;1
Westhampton Beach;Breezy with rain;43;36;E;18;92%;94%;0
White Plains;Breezy with rain;41;36;ENE;19;92%;89%;0
