NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunny, nice;74;54;SSE;5;56%;9%;4
Binghamton;Sunny, warmer;73;54;SSW;6;65%;24%;5
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;62;SW;13;65%;28%;4
Central Park;Sunny, beautiful;78;64;SW;3;50%;6%;5
Dansville;Sunshine, warmer;79;58;S;7;60%;24%;4
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;78;61;SW;10;62%;28%;4
East Hampton;Plenty of sun, nice;72;62;SW;7;56%;6%;5
Elmira;Sunny, warmer;78;56;SSW;5;66%;26%;5
Farmingdale;Sunny, delightful;75;59;SSW;8;54%;5%;5
Fort Drum;Partly sunny, warmer;73;58;SSW;8;65%;27%;4
Fulton;Sunshine, warmer;78;58;SSW;6;61%;26%;4
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;71;48;SSW;4;64%;11%;4
Islip;Sunny, pleasant;75;62;SW;8;53%;4%;5
Ithaca;Sunny, warmer;76;55;S;6;66%;28%;5
Jamestown;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;57;SW;10;64%;24%;5
Massena;Partly sunny;73;56;SW;6;65%;27%;4
Montauk;Sunny, pleasant;72;63;SW;6;59%;5%;5
Montgomery;Sunny, beautiful;76;50;SW;5;60%;8%;5
Monticello;Sunny, pleasant;73;51;WSW;5;67%;11%;5
New York;Sunny, pleasant;78;64;SW;7;48%;5%;5
New York Jfk;Sunny, nice;76;62;SW;9;57%;5%;5
New York Lga;Sunny, pleasant;78;66;SSW;8;47%;6%;5
Newburgh;Sunny, nice;77;56;SW;6;65%;8%;5
Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;76;60;SW;14;65%;44%;4
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;71;61;SSW;5;70%;27%;4
Penn (Yan);Sunlit, warmer;78;58;SSW;8;63%;18%;4
Plattsburgh;Partial sunshine;69;53;SSW;5;64%;25%;4
Poughkeepsie;Sunny, nice;77;53;S;3;58%;10%;5
Rochester;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;61;SW;8;67%;27%;4
Rome;Sunshine, warmer;75;57;SSE;4;69%;25%;4
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, warmer;68;49;SSW;5;66%;25%;4
Shirley;Sunny, pleasant;75;60;SSW;7;55%;4%;5
Syracuse;Lots of sun, warmer;78;59;SSW;6;62%;24%;4
Watertown;Some sun, warmer;74;54;SSW;7;66%;27%;4
Wellsville;Sunny, delightful;74;56;SW;7;65%;17%;5
Westhampton Beach;Sunny, pleasant;74;53;SW;8;58%;4%;5
White Plains;Sunny, nice;75;57;SSW;7;54%;6%;5
_____
