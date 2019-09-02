NY Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Warmer with some sun;78;63;SSE;5;66%;6%;6

Binghamton;Areas of morning fog;72;62;S;5;74%;44%;4

Buffalo;Partly sunny;78;69;SSW;7;71%;51%;4

Central Park;Mostly sunny;81;69;S;3;63%;3%;7

Dansville;Areas of morning fog;79;66;S;5;69%;41%;3

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;79;68;S;7;72%;48%;6

East Hampton;Partly sunny;76;66;SSE;5;70%;7%;6

Elmira;Areas of morning fog;77;60;S;4;76%;27%;3

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;79;67;S;6;66%;4%;7

Fort Drum;Mainly cloudy;73;63;S;5;69%;55%;4

Fulton;Clouds and sun;76;65;SSE;4;65%;42%;3

Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;75;56;S;4;73%;44%;6

Islip;Partly sunny;79;67;SSE;6;62%;4%;7

Ithaca;Areas of morning fog;74;62;SSE;5;78%;44%;3

Jamestown;Fog in the morning;76;62;SSW;7;74%;41%;4

Massena;Mostly cloudy;71;59;SSE;5;72%;44%;3

Montauk;Partly sunny;75;68;S;4;74%;7%;6

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;79;60;SSW;3;71%;3%;6

Monticello;Areas of morning fog;76;58;S;5;69%;5%;6

New York;Mostly sunny;81;69;SSE;6;58%;3%;7

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;80;68;S;7;71%;3%;7

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;82;71;S;7;57%;3%;6

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;80;64;SSE;5;70%;3%;6

Niagara Falls;A morning shower;76;67;SSW;7;75%;68%;4

Ogdensburg;Mainly cloudy;71;65;S;4;76%;55%;3

Penn (Yan);Fog in the morning;76;66;SSW;5;71%;41%;3

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;71;57;S;5;71%;28%;3

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;80;63;S;3;68%;3%;6

Rochester;Partly sunny;78;69;S;6;74%;42%;3

Rome;Clouds and sun, nice;76;60;ESE;4;71%;28%;3

Saranac Lake;Rather cloudy;68;55;S;4;72%;44%;3

Shirley;Partly sunny;79;65;SSE;6;65%;5%;6

Syracuse;Partly sunny;77;66;S;5;67%;55%;3

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;74;65;S;6;66%;42%;5

Wellsville;Areas of morning fog;75;65;S;6;73%;55%;3

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;77;63;S;6;74%;5%;6

White Plains;Mostly sunny;79;64;S;5;66%;3%;6

