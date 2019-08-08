NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;78;58;WSW;11;60%;21%;8
Binghamton;A shower in the p.m.;74;55;WSW;14;60%;66%;9
Buffalo;A shower in the p.m.;74;61;W;14;59%;60%;7
Central Park;Mostly sunny;84;67;NNW;5;52%;27%;9
Dansville;A shower in the p.m.;77;56;WSW;13;59%;62%;6
Dunkirk;A shower in the p.m.;76;60;WNW;13;60%;60%;8
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;82;65;WNW;7;60%;31%;9
Elmira;A shower in the p.m.;77;55;WSW;13;60%;66%;8
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;84;64;N;10;53%;28%;9
Fort Drum;A few showers;73;56;WSW;14;69%;87%;6
Fulton;A few showers;76;59;W;14;60%;84%;6
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;78;55;SW;11;60%;55%;8
Islip;Sunshine, less humid;83;65;WNW;8;53%;29%;9
Ithaca;A shower in the p.m.;75;55;WSW;14;63%;66%;8
Jamestown;Sun, some clouds;72;55;WSW;13;65%;23%;9
Massena;A few showers;75;56;SW;10;76%;91%;6
Montauk;Mostly sunny;82;66;NW;7;62%;17%;9
Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;55;W;9;57%;17%;9
Monticello;Mostly sunny;77;54;W;8;63%;22%;9
New York;Sunshine, less humid;84;67;NW;8;49%;27%;9
New York Jfk;Lots of sun, breezy;85;67;NNW;14;55%;16%;9
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;86;69;NNW;11;45%;27%;9
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;81;58;WSW;8;63%;17%;9
Niagara Falls;A shower in the p.m.;77;59;WNW;12;58%;59%;5
Ogdensburg;A few showers;75;59;W;6;67%;78%;6
Penn (Yan);A shower in the p.m.;76;58;WSW;14;57%;64%;8
Plattsburgh;A few showers;77;57;WSW;9;64%;79%;8
Poughkeepsie;Sunshine, less humid;83;58;WSW;8;52%;27%;8
Rochester;A passing shower;77;59;W;13;60%;64%;6
Rome;A few showers;75;54;WSW;14;67%;72%;6
Saranac Lake;A few showers;69;48;WSW;9;72%;84%;8
Shirley;Partly sunny;84;63;WNW;8;57%;29%;9
Syracuse;A few showers;77;58;WSW;14;57%;72%;6
Watertown;A few showers;74;58;W;14;67%;83%;5
Wellsville;A shower in the p.m.;72;55;W;13;66%;58%;9
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;84;58;NNW;10;56%;30%;9
White Plains;Mostly sunny;81;62;NNW;9;54%;27%;9
_____
