NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Rain;38;NNE;1;96% Binghamton;Showers;45;SSE;5;100% Buffalo;Snow;33;N;6;95% Central Park;Cloudy;56;S;7;89% Dansville;Showers;39;NW;13;92% Dunkirk;Snow;33;N;9;99% East Hampton;Cloudy;53;SSW;11;95% Elmira;Rain;43;SE;3;100% Farmingdale;Cloudy;55;SSW;8;89% Fort Drum;Rain;33;NNE;12;89% Fulton;Rain;40;NNW;3;96% Glens Falls;Rain;36;N;8;92% Islip;Cloudy;54;SSW;9;98% Ithaca;Rain;39;WNW;5;100% Jamestown;Flurries;30;N;17;100% Massena;Snow;31;NE;14;92% Montauk;Cloudy;55;S;12;92% Montgomery;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;96% Monticello;Showers;38;NNE;2;95% New York;Cloudy;55;S;7;87% New York Jfk;Cloudy;50;S;23;100% New York Lga;Cloudy;55;S;16;86% Newburgh;Cloudy;52;WNW;2;95% Niagara Falls;Snow;31;N;8;93% Ogdensburg;Flurries;32;N;7;100% Penn (Yan);Rain;39;NNW;3;99% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;34;NNW;5;96% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;49;S;6;96% Rochester;Snow;34;N;5;99% Rome;Rain;39;SE;3;95% Saranac Lake;Showers;34;ENE;7;93% Shirley;Showers;56;S;21;89% Syracuse;Rain;39;Calm;0;95% Watertown;Rain;34;NE;14;96% Wellsville;Showers;37;NW;5;99% Westhampton Beach;Showers;54;S;16;100% White Plains;Cloudy;52;S;10;96% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather