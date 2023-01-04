NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, January 4, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;37;N;1;96% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;9;100% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;38;NNE;3;98% Central Park;Showers;58;SSW;2;77% Dansville;Cloudy;41;NW;3;95% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;2;99% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;4;95% Elmira;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;100% Farmingdale;Cloudy;53;SW;3;86% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;34;ENE;7;100% Fulton;Cloudy;37;N;2;98% Glens Falls;Showers;35;Calm;0;92% Islip;Cloudy;51;SSW;3;94% Ithaca;Fog;41;Calm;0;93% Jamestown;Partly cloudy;55;SW;9;100% Massena;Showers;35;NNE;8;81% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;8;86% Montgomery;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;95% Monticello;Cloudy;40;WNW;2;95% New York;Showers;58;WSW;7;77% New York Jfk;Cloudy;48;S;6;100% New York Lga;Showers;51;S;7;89% Newburgh;Showers;45;NNW;1;99% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;37;NNE;4;95% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;36;NNE;7;86% Penn (Yan);Showers;41;N;1;98% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;36;N;7;85% Poughkeepsie;Showers;46;Calm;0;93% Rochester;Rain;38;NNE;2;95% Rome;Clear;41;ESE;3;100% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;33;NE;3;95% Shirley;Cloudy;51;SSW;8;85% Syracuse;Showers;41;SSW;5;93% Watertown;Showers;35;NNE;9;95% Wellsville;Cloudy;58;SW;4;91% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;50;SW;12;96% White Plains;Fog;49;Calm;0;96% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather