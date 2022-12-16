Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, December 16, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;33;NNE;2;96%

Binghamton;Snow;33;ESE;8;95%

Buffalo;Showers;37;ENE;3;96%

Central Park;Showers;43;ENE;15;88%

Dansville;Showers;36;Calm;0;89%

Dunkirk;Showers;38;S;10;88%

East Hampton;Rain;44;E;12;91%

Elmira;Snow;34;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Showers;45;ENE;10;85%

Fort Drum;Snow;32;ENE;14;100%

Fulton;Showers;34;E;7;98%

Glens Falls;Snow;32;N;8;93%

Islip;Rain;45;ENE;10;97%

Ithaca;Showers;34;Calm;0;86%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;33;S;8;100%

Massena;Snow;33;NE;20;91%

Montauk;Rain;46;E;13;82%

Montgomery;Showers;33;NNE;13;91%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;32;E;7;99%

New York;Rain;44;ENE;15;86%

New York Jfk;Showers;43;ENE;26;88%

New York Lga;Rain;43;ENE;25;82%

Newburgh;Showers;37;NE;5;94%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;36;E;4;92%

Ogdensburg;Snow;32;NE;15;100%

Penn (Yan);Showers;34;NNE;1;99%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;38;E;9;69%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;37;NE;7;88%

Rochester;Flurries;33;E;3;95%

Rome;Showers;34;E;16;92%

Saranac Lake;Snow;31;ENE;12;92%

Shirley;Rain;45;N;6;81%

Syracuse;Snow;35;E;13;92%

Watertown;Snow;34;NE;12;93%

Wellsville;Flurries;35;ESE;3;95%

Westhampton Beach;Rain;44;ENE;14;92%

White Plains;Rain;41;E;22;88%

_____

