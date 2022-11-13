NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, November 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;2;82% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;38;NW;8;92% Buffalo;Cloudy;38;W;5;83% Central Park;Rain;60;N;3;72% Dansville;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;82% Dunkirk;Showers;38;WSW;7;86% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;4;91% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;5;82% Farmingdale;Cloudy;58;NNE;2;83% Fort Drum;Showers;39;W;6;100% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;9;75% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;48;W;3;70% Islip;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;2;87% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;39;W;7;80% Jamestown;Showers;34;WSW;8;96% Massena;Cloudy;41;WNW;6;88% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;60;NE;6;74% Montgomery;Showers;49;NNE;7;70% Monticello;Showers;46;WNW;3;90% New York;Showers;59;N;3;76% New York Jfk;Cloudy;61;N;7;69% New York Lga;Showers;60;NE;6;69% Newburgh;Showers;51;NNE;2;72% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;37;W;6;85% Ogdensburg;Showers;39;Calm;0;93% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;39;WSW;3;86% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;76% Poughkeepsie;Showers;52;NNE;6;66% Rochester;Cloudy;38;WSW;3;87% Rome;Cloudy;41;W;10;80% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;40;SSW;7;92% Shirley;Showers;57;N;3;77% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;43;W;16;75% Watertown;Cloudy;43;W;14;88% Wellsville;Cloudy;37;W;6;87% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;57;N;8;86% White Plains;Showers;55;N;7;77% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather