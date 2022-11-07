NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Rain;68;SSW;3;86% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;63;W;10;100% Buffalo;Clear;59;SSW;4;57% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;75% Dansville;Mostly clear;52;SSE;7;86% Dunkirk;Clear;62;SW;9;40% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;7;98% Elmira;Fog;56;Calm;0;96% Farmingdale;Cloudy;64;SSW;4;87% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;12;71% Fulton;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;89% Glens Falls;Cloudy;64;SSW;7;96% Islip;Cloudy;64;SSW;4;97% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;5;100% Jamestown;Clear;52;WSW;7;74% Massena;Clear;56;SW;13;77% Montauk;Mostly clear;64;SSW;8;93% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;8;83% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;3;91% New York;Cloudy;69;N;3;78% New York Jfk;Cloudy;65;SSW;7;90% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;68;S;9;78% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;2;85% Niagara Falls;Clear;55;SW;6;69% Ogdensburg;Clear;54;SSW;13;87% Penn (Yan);Clear;52;W;2;92% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;7;59% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;69;S;7;78% Rochester;Clear;51;SW;3;89% Rome;Cloudy;55;NNW;3;96% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;5;89% Shirley;Cloudy;66;SSW;12;83% Syracuse;Mostly clear;56;S;6;89% Watertown;Partly cloudy;57;SSW;9;74% Wellsville;Mostly clear;62;WSW;4;66% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;66;SSW;10;89% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;65;S;6;90% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather