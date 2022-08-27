Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 27, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;69;NNW;1;90%

Binghamton;Clear;62;WNW;1;96%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;62;N;2;83%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;80;W;5;57%

Dansville;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;86%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;63;E;2;93%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;73;WSW;2;91%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;1;93%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;71;WSW;1;93%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;63;NNW;6;100%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;6;96%

Islip;Partly cloudy;75;WSW;1;92%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;64;NW;9;100%

Jamestown;Clear;61;NNE;6;93%

Massena;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%

Montauk;Mostly clear;73;WSW;5;92%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;93%

Monticello;Clear;62;NW;2;87%

New York;Partly cloudy;79;W;5;59%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;77;WSW;8;81%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;81;NW;8;56%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;69;N;1;88%

Niagara Falls;Clear;61;N;2;87%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;63;N;5;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;64;WNW;3;84%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;62;NW;3;93%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;86%

Rochester;Mostly clear;62;WNW;1;91%

Rome;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Clear;75;SSW;5;87%

Syracuse;Clear;67;WNW;6;81%

Watertown;Cloudy;63;NE;7;93%

Wellsville;Clear;62;NNW;2;93%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;74;WSW;7;96%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;72;W;3;82%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By