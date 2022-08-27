NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 27, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly clear;69;NNW;1;90% Binghamton;Clear;62;WNW;1;96% Buffalo;Mostly clear;62;N;2;83% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;80;W;5;57% Dansville;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;86% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;63;E;2;93% East Hampton;Mostly clear;73;WSW;2;91% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;1;93% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;71;WSW;1;93% Fort Drum;Cloudy;63;NNW;6;100% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93% Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;6;96% Islip;Partly cloudy;75;WSW;1;92% Ithaca;Mostly clear;64;NW;9;100% Jamestown;Clear;61;NNE;6;93% Massena;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;93% Montauk;Mostly clear;73;WSW;5;92% Montgomery;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;93% Monticello;Clear;62;NW;2;87% New York;Partly cloudy;79;W;5;59% New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;77;WSW;8;81% New York Lga;Partly cloudy;81;NW;8;56% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;69;N;1;88% Niagara Falls;Clear;61;N;2;87% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;63;N;5;93% Penn (Yan);Clear;64;WNW;3;84% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;62;NW;3;93% Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;86% Rochester;Mostly clear;62;WNW;1;91% Rome;Clear;67;Calm;0;90% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;100% Shirley;Clear;75;SSW;5;87% Syracuse;Clear;67;WNW;6;81% Watertown;Cloudy;63;NE;7;93% Wellsville;Clear;62;NNW;2;93% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;74;WSW;7;96% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;72;W;3;82% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather