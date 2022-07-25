Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, July 25, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Thunderstorms;73;S;2;86%

Binghamton;Cloudy;69;SW;9;83%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;5;92%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;84;N;6;69%

Dansville;Thunderstorms;75;SSE;7;84%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;75;SW;8;93%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;7;92%

Elmira;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;3;82%

Fort Drum;Thunderstorms;72;WSW;7;93%

Fulton;Thunderstorms;73;N;5;87%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;S;10;93%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;4;87%

Ithaca;Cloudy;71;S;8;96%

Jamestown;Rain;68;WSW;17;93%

Massena;Rain;69;S;13;92%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;9;93%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;1;97%

New York;Partly cloudy;84;N;6;73%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;80;S;12;84%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;86;SSW;14;62%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;73;NW;1;85%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;77;WSW;5;79%

Ogdensburg;Rain;70;S;9;100%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;73;SSW;7;90%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;78;S;10;66%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;73%

Rochester;Rain;71;SW;6;91%

Rome;Cloudy;71;SSE;8;86%

Saranac Lake;Showers;73;SW;17;75%

Shirley;Cloudy;76;SSW;4;90%

Syracuse;Cloudy;74;SSE;8;81%

Watertown;Thunderstorms;72;S;6;88%

Wellsville;Cloudy;73;SW;5;88%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;13;90%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By