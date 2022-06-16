NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;4;75% Binghamton;Cloudy;71;S;8;65% Buffalo;Mostly clear;76;S;2;81% Central Park;Cloudy;66;SSW;5;72% Dansville;Cloudy;75;W;7;87% Dunkirk;Clear;76;S;5;81% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;1;77% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;78% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;3;72% Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;15;60% Fulton;Thunderstorms;75;SE;6;59% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;96% Islip;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;2;73% Ithaca;Cloudy;73;SSE;12;73% Jamestown;Mostly clear;74;SSW;3;87% Massena;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;86% Montauk;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;86% Montgomery;Cloudy;65;S;9;77% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;3;86% New York;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;5;70% New York Jfk;Cloudy;67;SSE;7;72% New York Lga;Cloudy;68;S;8;65% Newburgh;Cloudy;66;S;2;79% Niagara Falls;Clear;74;SSW;2;89% Ogdensburg;Thunderstorms;68;W;5;82% Penn (Yan);Thunderstorms;75;SSW;6;68% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;60;S;3;96% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;77% Rochester;Cloudy;75;S;3;75% Rome;Partly cloudy;72;E;7;63% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;100% Shirley;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;77% Syracuse;Cloudy;72;SE;7;75% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;6;72% Wellsville;Mostly clear;75;S;5;82% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;89% White Plains;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;89% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather