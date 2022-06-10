Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, June 10, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;55;SW;1;88%

Binghamton;Clear;52;W;8;92%

Buffalo;Clear;56;WSW;4;80%

Central Park;Mostly clear;65;W;8;58%

Dansville;Clear;55;S;3;83%

Dunkirk;Clear;56;SW;4;77%

East Hampton;Clear;63;NW;3;72%

Elmira;Clear;57;WSW;7;86%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;65;NW;9;58%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;55;SW;7;94%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;7;86%

Glens Falls;Clear;54;SW;3;92%

Islip;Mostly clear;65;WNW;4;68%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;6;93%

Jamestown;Clear;51;W;8;92%

Massena;Rain;56;SW;7;93%

Montauk;Clear;63;NW;6;75%

Montgomery;Clear;54;W;6;89%

Monticello;Clear;49;WSW;3;94%

New York;Mostly clear;66;W;8;56%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;65;NW;13;55%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;66;WNW;13;53%

Newburgh;Clear;58;W;2;83%

Niagara Falls;Clear;56;WSW;4;78%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;57;SSW;9;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;55;WSW;4;94%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;56;N;5;83%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;58;Calm;0;77%

Rochester;Clear;56;WSW;4;76%

Rome;Partly cloudy;54;NNW;3;89%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;52;SW;6;100%

Shirley;Clear;64;WNW;8;64%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;12;83%

Watertown;Mostly clear;55;SSW;6;92%

Wellsville;Clear;53;W;4;85%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;62;WNW;8;69%

White Plains;Clear;61;W;6;69%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By