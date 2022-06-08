NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Showers;64;S;4;91% Binghamton;Cloudy;59;NW;10;96% Buffalo;Clear;55;WSW;3;88% Central Park;Rain;67;N;5;93% Dansville;Clear;54;S;3;92% Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;55;SW;4;88% East Hampton;Showers;64;S;9;94% Elmira;Clear;58;W;7;83% Farmingdale;Cloudy;68;SSW;16;87% Fort Drum;Cloudy;57;WSW;8;93% Fulton;Cloudy;58;W;7;83% Glens Falls;Rain;63;S;13;93% Islip;Cloudy;66;S;7;92% Ithaca;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;93% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;3;93% Massena;Cloudy;61;SW;9;89% Montauk;Showers;66;SSE;12;88% Montgomery;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;3;96% New York;Cloudy;70;N;5;88% New York Jfk;Cloudy;67;SSW;20;93% New York Lga;Cloudy;68;S;9;87% Newburgh;Cloudy;66;SSW;2;91% Niagara Falls;Clear;55;WSW;3;79% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;59;SSW;10;93% Penn (Yan);Clear;56;WSW;4;85% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;61;S;3;96% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;67;S;6;90% Rochester;Clear;56;WSW;4;84% Rome;Cloudy;59;W;8;89% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;55;WSW;10;93% Shirley;Showers;67;S;14;86% Syracuse;Partly cloudy;57;WSW;8;89% Watertown;Cloudy;58;SSW;8;90% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;51;W;4;89% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;65;S;14;90% White Plains;Rain;66;S;8;96% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather