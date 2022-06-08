Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;64;S;4;91%

Binghamton;Cloudy;59;NW;10;96%

Buffalo;Clear;55;WSW;3;88%

Central Park;Rain;67;N;5;93%

Dansville;Clear;54;S;3;92%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;55;SW;4;88%

East Hampton;Showers;64;S;9;94%

Elmira;Clear;58;W;7;83%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;68;SSW;16;87%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;57;WSW;8;93%

Fulton;Cloudy;58;W;7;83%

Glens Falls;Rain;63;S;13;93%

Islip;Cloudy;66;S;7;92%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;93%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;3;93%

Massena;Cloudy;61;SW;9;89%

Montauk;Showers;66;SSE;12;88%

Montgomery;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;3;96%

New York;Cloudy;70;N;5;88%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;67;SSW;20;93%

New York Lga;Cloudy;68;S;9;87%

Newburgh;Cloudy;66;SSW;2;91%

Niagara Falls;Clear;55;WSW;3;79%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;59;SSW;10;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;56;WSW;4;85%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;61;S;3;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;67;S;6;90%

Rochester;Clear;56;WSW;4;84%

Rome;Cloudy;59;W;8;89%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;55;WSW;10;93%

Shirley;Showers;67;S;14;86%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;57;WSW;8;89%

Watertown;Cloudy;58;SSW;8;90%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;51;W;4;89%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;65;S;14;90%

White Plains;Rain;66;S;8;96%

_____

