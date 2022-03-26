NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, March 26, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;40;NNW;1;81% Binghamton;Showers;35;SW;5;100% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;39;WSW;6;76% Central Park;Cloudy;50;W;16;52% Dansville;Cloudy;39;SSE;5;82% Dunkirk;Showers;39;SW;9;77% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;44;WSW;3;75% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;6;92% Farmingdale;Cloudy;50;W;10;52% Fort Drum;Cloudy;37;WSW;13;87% Fulton;Cloudy;39;SSW;6;75% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;38;SSW;9;79% Islip;Cloudy;49;W;4;62% Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SW;3;88% Jamestown;Showers;36;SW;10;93% Massena;Showers;38;SW;10;82% Montauk;Clear;49;WSW;6;63% Montgomery;Cloudy;40;WSW;2;74% Monticello;Cloudy;39;W;3;90% New York;Cloudy;50;W;5;52% New York Jfk;Cloudy;50;WSW;10;58% New York Lga;Cloudy;51;WSW;16;45% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;9;70% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;39;SW;6;72% Ogdensburg;Showers;37;SSW;9;93% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;39;S;7;75% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;67% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;7;60% Rochester;Cloudy;39;WSW;13;85% Rome;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;89% Saranac Lake;Flurries;33;SW;8;95% Shirley;Cloudy;50;W;7;52% Syracuse;Cloudy;38;S;8;79% Watertown;Cloudy;38;SW;9;85% Wellsville;Cloudy;35;W;8;84% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;6;76% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;48;W;9;53% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather