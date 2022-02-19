Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, February 19, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;17;S;1;78%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;14;S;5;73%

Buffalo;Cloudy;25;SSW;10;44%

Central Park;Clear;27;Calm;6;44%

Dansville;Mostly clear;22;ESE;12;60%

Dunkirk;Snow;26;SSW;15;44%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;23;NNW;6;52%

Elmira;Mostly clear;13;Calm;0;88%

Farmingdale;Clear;26;NW;3;48%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;12;SSE;13;81%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;14;N;6;77%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;12;Calm;0;80%

Islip;Clear;24;NW;2;50%

Ithaca;Clear;16;SSE;13;77%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;17;SSW;15;80%

Massena;Cloudy;-3;Calm;0;71%

Montauk;Mostly clear;26;NNW;14;48%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;17;WSW;3;73%

Monticello;Mostly clear;14;WSW;1;87%

New York;Clear;29;WNW;2;47%

New York Jfk;Clear;25;NNE;8;52%

New York Lga;Clear;28;NNE;6;44%

Newburgh;Mostly clear;19;WSW;6;67%

Niagara Falls;Flurries;21;SSW;12;64%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;14;SSE;8;78%

Penn (Yan);Clear;22;SSW;15;57%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;7;Calm;0;87%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;19;Calm;0;67%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;22;SSW;16;60%

Rome;Clear;13;E;8;84%

Saranac Lake;Clear;3;Calm;0;86%

Shirley;Mostly clear;25;NNW;5;60%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;17;ESE;10;64%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;17;SSE;7;73%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;18;S;5;71%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;22;NNW;5;68%

White Plains;Clear;21;Calm;0;62%

