Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, February 17, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;43;S;6;71%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;42;S;14;64%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;9;60%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;7;63%

Dansville;Showers;48;SSE;13;56%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;52;S;15;59%

East Hampton;Cloudy;46;SW;10;83%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;43;SW;8;65%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;45;SW;15;76%

Fort Drum;Showers;46;SSW;21;61%

Fulton;Cloudy;46;S;18;55%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;6;75%

Islip;Cloudy;42;SSW;6;78%

Ithaca;Cloudy;42;SSE;15;67%

Jamestown;Showers;47;SSW;13;60%

Massena;Cloudy;47;SSW;23;45%

Montauk;Cloudy;45;S;9;85%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Cloudy;34;S;3;84%

New York;Cloudy;50;SSW;6;68%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;42;S;13;82%

New York Lga;Cloudy;48;SSW;10;62%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;86%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;49;SSW;11;69%

Ogdensburg;Showers;46;SSW;14;57%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;44;SSW;14;59%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;40;SSE;15;59%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;32;ESE;5;92%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;20;53%

Rome;Cloudy;42;ENE;5;64%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;40;SSW;21;70%

Shirley;Cloudy;46;SSW;7;70%

Syracuse;Cloudy;51;S;24;47%

Watertown;Showers;49;S;17;49%

Wellsville;Cloudy;46;SSW;14;60%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;46;SW;9;73%

White Plains;Cloudy;45;WSW;5;68%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather