NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 21, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;28;S;3;69% Binghamton;Clear;26;SW;12;74% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;39;W;8;56% Central Park;Clear;34;N;6;54% Dansville;Cloudy;29;SE;7;74% Dunkirk;Cloudy;38;SW;9;51% East Hampton;Clear;33;W;6;74% Elmira;Clear;19;Calm;0;84% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;33;WSW;7;66% Fort Drum;Cloudy;36;SW;17;62% Fulton;Cloudy;34;SSW;8;63% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;23;WSW;3;74% Islip;Partly cloudy;35;WSW;4;48% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;29;SSW;9;72% Jamestown;Cloudy;30;SW;7;78% Massena;Snow;35;SSW;15;61% Montauk;Mostly clear;38;WSW;10;72% Montgomery;Clear;26;Calm;0;60% Monticello;Clear;17;W;2;89% New York;Clear;36;SW;8;58% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;34;SW;17;63% New York Lga;Clear;35;SW;8;53% Newburgh;Clear;27;Calm;0;63% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;36;W;7;64% Ogdensburg;Flurries;37;SW;12;69% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;30;SW;5;71% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;66% Poughkeepsie;Clear;27;Calm;0;63% Rochester;Cloudy;34;WSW;8;72% Rome;Cloudy;23;ENE;5;92% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;28;SW;13;71% Shirley;Clear;32;SW;7;69% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;12;52% Watertown;Cloudy;36;SW;9;67% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;8;60% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;27;W;5;81% White Plains;Clear;30;SW;5;58% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather