NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 31, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly clear;55;W;1;86% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;51;W;7;89% Buffalo;Mostly clear;59;NNE;1;66% Central Park;Clear;65;N;7;51% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;52;SE;5;89% Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;57;NNE;2;70% East Hampton;Clear;63;NNW;9;61% Elmira;Clear;54;WSW;6;86% Farmingdale;Clear;65;N;5;51% Fort Drum;Clear;47;SW;3;86% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;89% Glens Falls;Clear;54;NW;8;71% Islip;Clear;66;NNW;3;56% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;93% Jamestown;Clear;54;N;2;86% Massena;Mostly clear;49;SW;6;86% Montauk;Clear;66;NNW;15;58% Montgomery;Clear;52;Calm;0;89% Monticello;Clear;47;W;3;96% New York;Clear;65;N;7;51% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;66;NNW;17;49% New York Lga;Clear;67;NNW;13;48% Newburgh;Clear;56;N;1;83% Niagara Falls;Clear;57;N;2;73% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;76% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;57;W;4;74% Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;53;SW;3;73% Poughkeepsie;Clear;53;ESE;3;89% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;2;76% Rome;Mostly cloudy;56;WNW;5;66% Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;44;Calm;0;95% Shirley;Clear;64;NNW;10;53% Syracuse;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;57% Watertown;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;92% Wellsville;Cloudy;51;N;3;92% Westhampton Beach;Clear;59;NNW;5;68% White Plains;Clear;59;N;6;64% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather