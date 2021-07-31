Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 31, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;55;W;1;86%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;51;W;7;89%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;59;NNE;1;66%

Central Park;Clear;65;N;7;51%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;52;SE;5;89%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;57;NNE;2;70%

East Hampton;Clear;63;NNW;9;61%

Elmira;Clear;54;WSW;6;86%

Farmingdale;Clear;65;N;5;51%

Fort Drum;Clear;47;SW;3;86%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%

Glens Falls;Clear;54;NW;8;71%

Islip;Clear;66;NNW;3;56%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;93%

Jamestown;Clear;54;N;2;86%

Massena;Mostly clear;49;SW;6;86%

Montauk;Clear;66;NNW;15;58%

Montgomery;Clear;52;Calm;0;89%

Monticello;Clear;47;W;3;96%

New York;Clear;65;N;7;51%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;66;NNW;17;49%

New York Lga;Clear;67;NNW;13;48%

Newburgh;Clear;56;N;1;83%

Niagara Falls;Clear;57;N;2;73%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;76%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;57;W;4;74%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;53;SW;3;73%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;53;ESE;3;89%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;2;76%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;56;WNW;5;66%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;44;Calm;0;95%

Shirley;Clear;64;NNW;10;53%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;57%

Watertown;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;92%

Wellsville;Cloudy;51;N;3;92%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;59;NNW;5;68%

White Plains;Clear;59;N;6;64%

_____

