Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 25, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Rain;70;SSE;4;72%

Binghamton;Cloudy;69;SSW;10;67%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;5;81%

Central Park;Cloudy;75;S;4;59%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;8;68%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;6;89%

East Hampton;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%

Elmira;Cloudy;74;WSW;7;70%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;9;76%

Fort Drum;Showers;70;S;10;72%

Fulton;Cloudy;70;S;8;81%

Glens Falls;Rain;67;SSW;3;78%

Islip;Cloudy;73;SSW;4;70%

Ithaca;Showers;71;S;14;75%

Jamestown;Cloudy;70;SSW;5;82%

Massena;Rain;66;S;13;89%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%

Montgomery;Showers;70;SSW;6;72%

Monticello;Showers;65;SSW;3;94%

New York;Cloudy;75;S;4;59%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;74;SW;12;66%

New York Lga;Cloudy;77;SSW;10;51%

Newburgh;Showers;71;S;2;77%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;72;SW;6;82%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;66;S;13;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;73;SSW;9;72%

Plattsburgh;Showers;68;SSE;9;75%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;73;SSE;7;65%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;5;90%

Rome;Cloudy;69;ESE;8;78%

Saranac Lake;Showers;64;S;15;89%

Shirley;Cloudy;73;S;7;80%

Syracuse;Showers;77;S;14;57%

Watertown;Cloudy;69;S;12;86%

Wellsville;Cloudy;68;SSW;14;81%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;70;S;3;87%

White Plains;Cloudy;71;SSE;3;72%

