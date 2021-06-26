Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 26, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;68;SSE;3;79%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;64;S;8;60%

Buffalo;Cloudy;73;S;5;58%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;78%

Dansville;Cloudy;73;SE;10;56%

Dunkirk;Rain;74;S;6;62%

East Hampton;Showers;65;SW;5;98%

Elmira;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;74%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;68;SSW;12;93%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;73;S;13;53%

Fulton;Cloudy;73;S;10;52%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;72%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;3;90%

Ithaca;Cloudy;66;SSE;12;64%

Jamestown;Cloudy;70;SSE;14;65%

Massena;Rain;72;S;6;56%

Montauk;Cloudy;66;N;6;100%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Clear;55;S;1;93%

New York;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;78%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;68;S;15;96%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;70;S;9;82%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;68;N;5;82%

Niagara Falls;Showers;69;S;5;78%

Ogdensburg;Showers;66;S;5;88%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;72;SSW;7;54%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;63;S;3;80%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;67;N;5;84%

Rochester;Cloudy;75;S;13;51%

Rome;Cloudy;70;ESE;7;56%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;69%

Shirley;Showers;68;S;9;93%

Syracuse;Cloudy;74;S;10;49%

Watertown;Showers;75;S;10;49%

Wellsville;Cloudy;66;SSW;8;69%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;67;S;7;100%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;8;90%

