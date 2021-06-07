NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Monday, June 7, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;73;SW;1;75% Binghamton;Clear;73;SW;6;58% Buffalo;Clear;71;SSW;2;65% Central Park;Partly cloudy;81;N;3;56% Dansville;Clear;68;S;3;78% Dunkirk;Clear;68;SE;3;75% East Hampton;Clear;66;SSW;8;93% Elmira;Clear;64;Calm;0;89% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;73;SW;6;68% Fort Drum;Clear;68;SSW;7;71% Fulton;Clear;65;Calm;0;86% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;83% Islip;Mostly clear;71;SSW;2;77% Ithaca;Clear;67;E;3;90% Jamestown;Mostly clear;68;SE;9;72% Massena;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;9;57% Montauk;Partly cloudy;69;WSW;10;83% Montgomery;Partly cloudy;67;S;3;93% Monticello;Mostly clear;61;WNW;1;94% New York;Partly cloudy;81;N;3;56% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;69;S;5;78% New York Lga;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;12;47% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;73% Niagara Falls;Clear;69;SSW;3;75% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;8;68% Penn (Yan);Clear;70;SSW;8;71% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;82;N;5;45% Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;83% Rochester;Clear;71;SW;5;65% Rome;Clear;69;Calm;0;78% Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;96% Shirley;Clear;72;SSW;8;75% Syracuse;Clear;72;Calm;0;68% Watertown;Clear;69;SSW;3;67% Wellsville;Clear;69;SW;7;62% Westhampton Beach;Clear;69;SW;10;86% White Plains;Partly cloudy;77;WSW;3;66% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather