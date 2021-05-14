Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 14, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;49;N;1;67%

Binghamton;Clear;50;NNW;7;47%

Buffalo;Clear;47;WSW;2;82%

Central Park;Clear;58;W;2;37%

Dansville;Clear;45;Calm;0;73%

Dunkirk;Clear;49;SSW;4;57%

East Hampton;Clear;52;W;3;56%

Elmira;Clear;40;SW;3;79%

Farmingdale;Clear;54;W;6;50%

Fort Drum;Clear;46;SW;3;67%

Fulton;Clear;46;W;2;63%

Glens Falls;Clear;40;SSW;5;89%

Islip;Clear;53;WSW;2;55%

Ithaca;Clear;39;NNE;1;87%

Jamestown;Clear;47;S;3;49%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;4;52%

Montauk;Mostly clear;56;WSW;6;57%

Montgomery;Clear;39;NW;1;91%

Monticello;Clear;36;WNW;2;88%

New York;Mostly clear;56;W;2;39%

New York Jfk;Clear;56;WSW;3;47%

New York Lga;Clear;61;WSW;2;28%

Newburgh;Clear;44;E;1;77%

Niagara Falls;Clear;44;SW;2;91%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;48;S;3;77%

Penn (Yan);Clear;45;WSW;3;73%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;53;NW;3;57%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;43;ENE;1;82%

Rochester;Clear;49;WSW;3;59%

Rome;Clear;44;NW;1;82%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;38;WNW;1;80%

Shirley;Clear;51;WSW;2;60%

Syracuse;Clear;49;WNW;1;63%

Watertown;Clear;49;S;3;60%

Wellsville;Clear;46;NW;2;55%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;47;WSW;2;57%

White Plains;Clear;53;W;2;46%

_____

