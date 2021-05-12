NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, May 12, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;3;64% Binghamton;Clear;37;W;9;72% Buffalo;Partly cloudy;41;W;4;74% Central Park;Partly cloudy;52;NW;10;36% Dansville;Mostly clear;41;NNW;7;70% Dunkirk;Cloudy;42;WNW;6;77% East Hampton;Cloudy;50;NW;6;48% Elmira;Mostly clear;33;WSW;3;100% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;12;34% Fort Drum;Cloudy;41;W;8;86% Fulton;Cloudy;41;W;13;85% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;5;55% Islip;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;4;49% Ithaca;Mostly clear;38;NW;3;72% Jamestown;Cloudy;37;N;9;86% Massena;Cloudy;44;WSW;8;82% Montauk;Cloudy;52;NW;7;54% Montgomery;Clear;45;WNW;10;51% Monticello;Clear;41;W;5;66% New York;Partly cloudy;52;NW;10;36% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;25;33% New York Lga;Partly cloudy;54;NNW;23;35% Newburgh;Clear;45;WNW;7;56% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;41;W;4;81% Ogdensburg;Rain;45;N;5;87% Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;43;W;13;57% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;44;N;3;73% Poughkeepsie;Clear;44;WSW;7;57% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;43;WNW;10;70% Rome;Showers;43;WNW;18;73% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;36;N;6;100% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;14;39% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;44;W;17;70% Watertown;Cloudy;45;W;12;81% Wellsville;Cloudy;36;WNW;12;78% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;8;54% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;12;40% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather