NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, April 14, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;51;W;1;75%

Binghamton;Clear;47;W;6;76%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;44;SSE;1;68%

Central Park;Clear;49;Calm;8;73%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;7;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;4;76%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;95%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;40;E;3;92%

Farmingdale;Clear;48;SSW;7;73%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;48;SSW;5;72%

Fulton;Clear;41;Calm;0;92%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;53;N;3;73%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;3;80%

Ithaca;Clear;42;E;3;100%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;8;62%

Massena;Partly cloudy;46;Calm;0;76%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;88%

Montgomery;Clear;42;Calm;0;95%

Monticello;Clear;41;NNW;2;97%

New York;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;73%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;48;SSE;10;73%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;50;SSE;8;65%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;76%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;40;S;1;89%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;81%

Penn (Yan);Clear;43;W;2;96%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;49;NNW;5;65%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;51;SE;5;71%

Rochester;Fog;43;SSW;3;100%

Rome;Clear;44;Calm;0;78%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;92%

Shirley;Cloudy;46;WSW;3;82%

Syracuse;Clear;47;Calm;0;73%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;6;88%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;70%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;96%

White Plains;Clear;44;SSE;3;78%

