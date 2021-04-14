NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, April 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;51;W;1;75% Binghamton;Clear;47;W;6;76% Buffalo;Mostly clear;44;SSE;1;68% Central Park;Clear;49;Calm;8;73% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;7;89% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;4;76% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;95% Elmira;Partly cloudy;40;E;3;92% Farmingdale;Clear;48;SSW;7;73% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;48;SSW;5;72% Fulton;Clear;41;Calm;0;92% Glens Falls;Cloudy;53;N;3;73% Islip;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;3;80% Ithaca;Clear;42;E;3;100% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;8;62% Massena;Partly cloudy;46;Calm;0;76% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;88% Montgomery;Clear;42;Calm;0;95% Monticello;Clear;41;NNW;2;97% New York;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;73% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;48;SSE;10;73% New York Lga;Mostly clear;50;SSE;8;65% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;76% Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;40;S;1;89% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;81% Penn (Yan);Clear;43;W;2;96% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;49;NNW;5;65% Poughkeepsie;Clear;51;SE;5;71% Rochester;Fog;43;SSW;3;100% Rome;Clear;44;Calm;0;78% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;92% Shirley;Cloudy;46;WSW;3;82% Syracuse;Clear;47;Calm;0;73% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;6;88% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;70% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;96% White Plains;Clear;44;SSE;3;78% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather