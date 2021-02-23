NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 23, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;34;WSW;2;87% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;29;W;10;74% Buffalo;Partly cloudy;33;SW;7;71% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;37;N;7;75% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;33;ESE;5;63% Dunkirk;Mostly clear;32;S;9;76% East Hampton;Mostly clear;34;W;8;90% Elmira;Mostly clear;33;WSW;13;61% Farmingdale;Cloudy;35;WNW;7;82% Fort Drum;Cloudy;32;W;9;86% Fulton;Cloudy;33;WSW;9;75% Glens Falls;Cloudy;32;SSE;8;85% Islip;Cloudy;38;W;3;80% Ithaca;Cloudy;32;WSW;8;72% Jamestown;Mostly clear;27;SSW;12;92% Massena;Cloudy;34;WSW;10;75% Montauk;Mostly clear;36;W;13;89% Montgomery;Cloudy;30;SW;9;88% Monticello;Cloudy;31;WSW;4;87% New York;Mostly cloudy;37;N;7;75% New York Jfk;Cloudy;35;WSW;13;84% New York Lga;Cloudy;39;WSW;14;66% Newburgh;Cloudy;34;W;12;93% Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;32;SW;9;82% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;34;SW;8;86% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;32;SW;10;66% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;33;N;3;81% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;34;SW;8;85% Rochester;Cloudy;32;WSW;20;72% Rome;Cloudy;34;W;7;72% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;29;WSW;9;88% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;35;W;8;78% Syracuse;Cloudy;34;WSW;13;69% Watertown;Cloudy;34;WSW;15;81% Wellsville;Cloudy;27;WSW;12;81% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;29;WNW;6;96% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;33;N;5;84% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather