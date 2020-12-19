Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EST Saturday, December 19, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Fog;5;N;1;70%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;9;Calm;0;83%

Buffalo;Cloudy;28;S;5;85%

Central Park;Sunny;20;WNW;3;74%

Dansville;Cloudy;11;SE;8;76%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;29;SSE;7;81%

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;15;Calm;0;91%

Elmira;Sunny;-1;Calm;0;72%

Farmingdale;Sunny;21;NW;6;70%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;9;SE;13;78%

Fulton;Fog;14;N;3;85%

Glens Falls;Fog;3;Calm;0;92%

Islip;Sunny;21;N;2;72%

Ithaca;Sunny;5;E;7;87%

Jamestown;Cloudy;23;S;8;92%

Massena;Partly sunny;5;ESE;2;91%

Montauk;Mostly sunny;30;NNE;8;78%

Montgomery;Sunny;-3;Calm;0;86%

Monticello;Sunny;0;NW;2;88%

New York;Mostly sunny;20;WNW;3;74%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;21;N;5;70%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;25;NW;8;65%

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;5;W;6;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;29;S;5;85%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;9;S;3;92%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;17;SW;7;87%

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;2;Calm;0;83%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;-1;Calm;0;79%

Rochester;Cloudy;20;SSW;8;84%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;1;E;6;79%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;-8;Calm;0;78%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;22;N;5;77%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;6;ENE;3;79%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;10;Calm;0;79%

Wellsville;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;96%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;9;Calm;0;91%

White Plains;Flurries;15;NW;10;76%

_____

