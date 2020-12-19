NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EST Saturday, December 19, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Fog;5;N;1;70% Binghamton;Partly sunny;9;Calm;0;83% Buffalo;Cloudy;28;S;5;85% Central Park;Sunny;20;WNW;3;74% Dansville;Cloudy;11;SE;8;76% Dunkirk;Cloudy;29;SSE;7;81% East Hampton;Mostly sunny;15;Calm;0;91% Elmira;Sunny;-1;Calm;0;72% Farmingdale;Sunny;21;NW;6;70% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;9;SE;13;78% Fulton;Fog;14;N;3;85% Glens Falls;Fog;3;Calm;0;92% Islip;Sunny;21;N;2;72% Ithaca;Sunny;5;E;7;87% Jamestown;Cloudy;23;S;8;92% Massena;Partly sunny;5;ESE;2;91% Montauk;Mostly sunny;30;NNE;8;78% Montgomery;Sunny;-3;Calm;0;86% Monticello;Sunny;0;NW;2;88% New York;Mostly sunny;20;WNW;3;74% New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;21;N;5;70% New York Lga;Mostly sunny;25;NW;8;65% Newburgh;Mostly sunny;5;W;6;100% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;29;S;5;85% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;9;S;3;92% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;17;SW;7;87% Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;2;Calm;0;83% Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;-1;Calm;0;79% Rochester;Cloudy;20;SSW;8;84% Rome;Mostly cloudy;1;E;6;79% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;-8;Calm;0;78% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;22;N;5;77% Syracuse;Partly sunny;6;ENE;3;79% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;10;Calm;0;79% Wellsville;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;96% Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;9;Calm;0;91% White Plains;Flurries;15;NW;10;76% _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather