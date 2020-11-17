NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 17, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;35;W;2;80%

Binghamton;Flurries;33;WNW;3;66%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;3;72%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;45;N;3;49%

Dansville;Showers;37;N;5;85%

Dunkirk;Showers;36;W;7;86%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;29;Calm;0;94%

Elmira;Showers;37;W;5;64%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;75%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;37;W;6;61%

Fulton;Cloudy;40;W;8;55%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;5;61%

Islip;Partly cloudy;38;W;2;74%

Ithaca;Cloudy;36;NW;3;69%

Jamestown;Flurries;32;SW;7;100%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;9;75%

Montauk;Mostly clear;49;WNW;12;45%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;29;SW;7;85%

Monticello;Clear;28;WSW;2;89%

New York;Partly cloudy;45;N;3;49%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;45;W;9;51%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;48;WSW;8;42%

Newburgh;Clear;34;W;8;74%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;37;W;3;72%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;37;W;10;69%

Penn (Yan);Showers;38;SW;10;67%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;3;67%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;37;WSW;8;69%

Rochester;Cloudy;34;WSW;7;81%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;39;W;6;59%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;W;8;75%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;72%

Syracuse;Cloudy;39;WSW;9;56%

Watertown;Cloudy;40;W;20;57%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;31;WSW;10;88%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;25;Calm;0;88%

White Plains;Clear;39;W;5;64%

_____

