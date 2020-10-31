NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 31, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;27;NNE;1;100%

Binghamton;Cloudy;30;WSW;3;81%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;2;73%

Central Park;Mostly clear;36;N;3;80%

Dansville;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;85%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;33;N;3;71%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;79%

Elmira;Cloudy;37;W;5;66%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;37;N;7;72%

Fort Drum;Flurries;22;SSE;3;80%

Fulton;Cloudy;34;ESE;3;66%

Glens Falls;Clear;22;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Partly cloudy;37;NNW;2;71%

Ithaca;Cloudy;35;WNW;7;78%

Jamestown;Cloudy;30;N;7;88%

Massena;Clear;20;SW;3;84%

Montauk;Clear;39;N;9;66%

Montgomery;Clear;26;Calm;0;95%

Monticello;Flurries;25;NW;1;92%

New York;Mostly clear;36;N;3;80%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;35;NNW;12;84%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;39;N;13;72%

Newburgh;Clear;29;Calm;0;94%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;29;WNW;2;80%

Ogdensburg;Clear;18;Calm;0;92%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;36;WNW;7;75%

Plattsburgh;Clear;21;Calm;0;87%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;28;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;35;NW;8;75%

Rome;Partly cloudy;25;NE;3;84%

Saranac Lake;Fog;11;Calm;0;91%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;32;N;3;78%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;34;ESE;5;75%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;19;E;5;84%

Wellsville;Cloudy;29;NW;8;78%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;25;N;6;92%

White Plains;Mostly clear;31;NNW;9;85%

