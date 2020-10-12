NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, October 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;42;N;1;79%
Binghamton;Cloudy;52;SE;10;63%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;52;NE;3;64%
Central Park;Showers;56;N;6;83%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;50;SE;3;74%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;54;ENE;3;75%
East Hampton;Showers;55;E;8;70%
Elmira;Cloudy;58;N;3;66%
Farmingdale;Showers;58;ENE;9;66%
Fort Drum;Clear;36;ESE;8;81%
Fulton;Cloudy;49;N;3;51%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;83%
Islip;Rain;56;ENE;6;76%
Ithaca;Cloudy;56;SE;7;61%
Jamestown;Cloudy;55;SSE;6;81%
Massena;Clear;39;ENE;9;56%
Montauk;Cloudy;57;ENE;9;68%
Montgomery;Cloudy;50;NNE;9;65%
Monticello;Showers;47;ENE;5;78%
New York;Showers;56;N;6;83%
New York Jfk;Showers;57;E;13;77%
New York Lga;Showers;59;E;14;71%
Newburgh;Cloudy;54;ENE;9;71%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;52;ENE;4;74%
Ogdensburg;Clear;34;NE;3;80%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;71%
Plattsburgh;Clear;31;Calm;0;88%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;52;N;5;66%
Rochester;Cloudy;51;ESE;8;71%
Rome;Cloudy;44;E;7;59%
Saranac Lake;Clear;31;N;3;78%
Shirley;Showers;56;N;3;71%
Syracuse;Cloudy;49;ENE;10;54%
Watertown;Partly cloudy;35;NE;6;78%
Wellsville;Cloudy;54;SSE;6;74%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;56;ENE;7;69%
White Plains;Showers;55;E;10;66%
_____
