NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, August 3, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;76;SSE;2;85%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;71;WSW;13;60%

Buffalo;Cloudy;69;W;8;78%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;83;N;5;73%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;72;N;3;70%

Dunkirk;Rain;69;W;5;80%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;10;91%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;75;WSW;17;63%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;82;SSW;16;73%

Fort Drum;Showers;75;SW;23;64%

Fulton;Showers;77;SW;17;57%

Glens Falls;Clear;76;S;8;91%

Islip;Partly cloudy;79;SW;6;85%

Ithaca;Cloudy;72;W;14;68%

Jamestown;Showers;63;SW;9;100%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;80;SW;10;87%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;8;96%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;69;SW;3;93%

New York;Mostly cloudy;83;N;5;73%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;79;S;16;84%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;12;67%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;75;SW;2;87%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;69;WSW;6;79%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;75;SW;14;73%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;72;SW;22;68%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;100%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;77;SW;9;84%

Rochester;Cloudy;70;WSW;20;81%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;6;51%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;66;SW;6;89%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;82;SW;13;76%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;17;57%

Watertown;Cloudy;73;SW;18;78%

Wellsville;Cloudy;62;WSW;7;96%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;13;92%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;79;S;3;84%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather