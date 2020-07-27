NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, July 27, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;1;82%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;72;W;5;70%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;75;SSW;3;72%

Central Park;Cloudy;82;N;3;52%

Dansville;Clear;71;W;4;83%

Dunkirk;Clear;75;S;4;75%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;74;W;3;87%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;57%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;18;61%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;6;65%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;70;S;7;91%

Islip;Cloudy;79;WSW;2;73%

Ithaca;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%

Jamestown;Clear;69;WSW;6;89%

Massena;Cloudy;74;SSW;12;93%

Montauk;Cloudy;79;WSW;5;76%

Montgomery;Clear;66;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Clear;64;W;2;94%

New York;Cloudy;82;N;3;52%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;81;WSW;8;62%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;87;WSW;6;41%

Newburgh;Mostly clear;71;W;1;82%

Niagara Falls;Clear;75;SSW;5;78%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;75;SSW;7;88%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;74;SSW;6;76%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;83;WNW;12;60%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%

Rochester;Clear;72;SW;7;68%

Rome;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;87%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;75;WSW;10;68%

Shirley;Cloudy;77;WSW;3;76%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;79;WSW;10;55%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;10;66%

Wellsville;Clear;69;WSW;6;78%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;77;W;5;57%

