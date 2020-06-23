NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 23, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;76;SSW;1;74%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;7;75%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;S;2;82%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;63%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;8;93%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;2;87%

East Hampton;Clear;62;Calm;0;94%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;69;W;3;92%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;73;S;6;78%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;76;SE;6;73%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;91%

Islip;Mostly clear;71;S;2;90%

Ithaca;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;64;S;3;100%

Massena;Partly cloudy;68;ENE;3;87%

Montauk;Fog;68;Calm;0;93%

Montgomery;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%

Monticello;Cloudy;65;WNW;1;92%

New York;Cloudy;77;N;3;63%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;71;S;9;89%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;78;S;7;61%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;6;73%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;S;3;85%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;8;89%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;73%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;6;89%

Rome;Partly cloudy;73;SE;3;80%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%

Shirley;Clear;71;S;6;83%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;E;3;87%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;73;N;3;80%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;64;S;5;96%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;66;S;3;93%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;68;E;3;87%

