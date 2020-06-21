NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;72;SW;1;79%
Binghamton;Mostly clear;65;S;6;86%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;1;76%
Central Park;Partly cloudy;73;N;3;70%
Dansville;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Dunkirk;Clear;69;SE;3;79%
East Hampton;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;95%
Elmira;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;72;W;3;83%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;82%
Fulton;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;90%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;90%
Islip;Mostly clear;68;SW;1;94%
Ithaca;Mostly clear;68;S;3;83%
Jamestown;Clear;65;S;3;93%
Massena;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;86%
Montauk;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%
Montgomery;Clear;64;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Mostly clear;61;WSW;1;96%
New York;Partly cloudy;73;N;3;70%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;69;SSW;3;92%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;6;68%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;68;S;2;79%
Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;70;SSW;7;78%
Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;90%
Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%
Rochester;Mostly clear;69;SW;5;83%
Rome;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;86%
Saranac Lake;Fog;58;Calm;0;93%
Shirley;Mostly clear;71;SSW;3;83%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;81%
Watertown;Mostly clear;64;SE;3;89%
Wellsville;Clear;64;Calm;0;89%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;67;WNW;3;90%
_____
