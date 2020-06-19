NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, June 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;70;S;1;84%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;63;S;5;93%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;71;S;3;60%
Central Park;Cloudy;67;SE;2;90%
Dansville;Clear;67;SE;9;90%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;4;62%
East Hampton;Showers;64;SSW;3;97%
Elmira;Mostly clear;61;ENE;5;93%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;68;SSE;5;87%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;71;S;9;73%
Fulton;Clear;67;SE;3;84%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%
Islip;Cloudy;66;S;1;95%
Ithaca;Clear;60;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Mostly clear;66;S;5;72%
Massena;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;64;N;3;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;64;SW;3;96%
Monticello;Cloudy;62;WSW;1;97%
New York;Cloudy;67;SSW;2;90%
New York Jfk;Showers;65;E;5;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;68;SSE;6;87%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;5;93%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;73;S;3;66%
Ogdensburg;Clear;61;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;66;SSW;6;89%
Plattsburgh;Clear;62;SW;5;86%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Clear;70;S;5;72%
Rome;Clear;63;Calm;0;90%
Saranac Lake;Clear;54;Calm;0;96%
Shirley;Fog;65;S;6;93%
Syracuse;Clear;68;SSE;7;78%
Watertown;Partly cloudy;70;S;6;75%
Wellsville;Clear;62;SSE;6;83%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;63;S;5;100%
White Plains;Showers;66;S;6;96%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather