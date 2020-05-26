NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;65;SSE;2;80%

Binghamton;Clear;65;S;7;84%

Buffalo;Clear;69;SSW;1;93%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;60;S;1;89%

Dansville;Clear;70;SSE;7;81%

Dunkirk;Clear;80;S;3;68%

East Hampton;Showers;55;Calm;0;97%

Elmira;Fog;63;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Showers;61;Calm;0;89%

Fort Drum;Clear;67;SE;8;87%

Fulton;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;5;88%

Islip;Showers;58;E;1;96%

Ithaca;Clear;67;SSE;7;86%

Jamestown;Clear;67;SSW;6;84%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%

Montauk;Fog;54;Calm;0;99%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Clear;54;W;1;96%

New York;Cloudy;60;Calm;1;89%

New York Jfk;Fog;57;Calm;0;100%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;59;ENE;6;86%

Newburgh;Clear;61;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Clear;67;SSW;2;87%

Ogdensburg;Showers;61;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;70;SW;9;78%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;61;Calm;0;86%

Rochester;Clear;68;SSW;5;87%

Rome;Clear;69;E;7;72%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;92%

Shirley;Showers;58;Calm;0;93%

Syracuse;Clear;72;SE;3;75%

Watertown;Clear;61;Calm;0;93%

Wellsville;Clear;65;Calm;0;84%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;54;Calm;0;96%

White Plains;Fog;57;E;3;96%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather