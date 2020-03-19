NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, March 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Rain;40;S;8;79%
Binghamton;Showers;37;SE;13;100%
Buffalo;Showers;41;NNE;10;83%
Central Park;Rain;41;NE;6;88%
Dansville;Showers;43;SSE;5;92%
Dunkirk;Showers;44;NNE;8;84%
East Hampton;Showers;42;SE;5;90%
Elmira;Showers;43;ESE;6;85%
Farmingdale;Rain;45;ESE;7;76%
Fort Drum;Showers;37;SE;8;69%
Fulton;Showers;41;N;3;79%
Glens Falls;Rain;38;Calm;0;57%
Islip;Rain;44;ESE;8;87%
Ithaca;Rain;40;ESE;9;96%
Jamestown;Cloudy;41;SSE;5;93%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;33;NE;13;61%
Montauk;Showers;44;N;3;78%
Montgomery;Rain;38;ENE;5;92%
Monticello;Rain;35;ESE;7;97%
New York;Rain;41;NE;6;88%
New York Jfk;Rain;43;E;10;88%
New York Lga;Rain;42;NE;7;78%
Newburgh;Rain;41;SSE;8;80%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;38;NE;11;85%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;34;NE;7;64%
Penn (Yan);Showers;42;ESE;6;85%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;63%
Poughkeepsie;Rain;39;ESE;5;85%
Rochester;Cloudy;40;E;6;89%
Rome;Showers;42;E;8;64%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;63%
Shirley;Showers;44;SE;6;78%
Syracuse;Showers;44;SE;7;76%
Watertown;Showers;38;ENE;5;67%
Wellsville;Showers;38;SSE;10;100%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;42;ESE;8;85%
White Plains;Rain;39;E;7;88%
_____
