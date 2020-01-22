NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, January 22, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;15;Calm;1;81%

Binghamton;Clear;16;W;7;80%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;27;SW;13;73%

Central Park;Clear;27;N;5;46%

Dansville;Clear;20;SE;8;77%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;19;SSW;11;80%

East Hampton;Clear;13;Calm;0;75%

Elmira;Clear;12;Calm;0;87%

Farmingdale;Clear;25;NNW;3;48%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;27;WSW;13;78%

Fulton;Cloudy;19;S;5;73%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;15;SW;5;75%

Islip;Clear;23;N;3;62%

Ithaca;Clear;10;Calm;0;79%

Jamestown;Clear;13;SSW;8;91%

Massena;Cloudy;23;SW;8;77%

Montauk;Clear;27;SE;4;37%

Montgomery;Clear;14;WSW;6;77%

Monticello;Clear;10;W;3;94%

New York;Clear;27;Calm;3;46%

New York Jfk;Clear;26;N;5;52%

New York Lga;Clear;28;NNW;5;44%

Newburgh;Clear;14;Calm;0;85%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;26;SW;11;81%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;25;SSW;10;73%

Penn (Yan);Clear;22;SW;13;68%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;21;SSE;6;70%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;12;Calm;0;73%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;23;SW;8;71%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;24;WSW;9;77%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;21;SW;8;80%

Shirley;Clear;21;NNW;3;62%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;24;SSW;9;68%

Watertown;Cloudy;30;WSW;14;74%

Wellsville;Clear;14;N;6;87%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;9;Calm;0;79%

White Plains;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;67%

